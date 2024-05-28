Jersey Mike Subs opening at new location in Pavilion Parkway in Monroe Friday

UPDATE: Please note the opening will now be Friday, May 31, 2024.

MONROE, Ga., May 23, 2024 – Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 700 Pavilion Parkway in Monroe on May 31.

Franchise owner Denyel (Danny) and Trinette Rosales will hold a grand opening on May 31. They will be moving from 2120 West Spring Street to their new location at 700 Pavilion Parkway in Monroe. The Rosales’ will be making a charitable donation to the Walton County YMCA to help them as they open their new facility.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 770-266-1055.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $135 million for local charities. In 2024, the company’s 14th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $25 million for more than 200 local charities. Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

