MONROE, GA (May 9, 2022) – At the last regular meeting for the George Walton Chapter “Sons of the American Revolution” Jimmy Norton was inducted into the Society.

President Tom Chamberlain and Bill Dobbs presided over the induction. The Chapter has plans for extensive media outreach and recruitment within the Walton, Newton, and Rockdale Counties.

For information visit www.GeorgeWaltonSAR.org or the National organization at www.SAR.org.

Bill Dobbs takes over from President Tom Chamberlain to conclude the formal induction of Mr. Norton – Contributed photo