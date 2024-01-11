Obituary: Joanne Ayer’s Snell, 91, of Loganville

Joanne Ayers Snell, also known as “Ma”, “Modgie”, or “MeMe”, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. She was 91 ½ years young. Joanne is survived by a daughter, her husband, two sons, their wives, six grandsons, their wives, one granddaughter, her husband, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandchild on the way, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, two sisters, and a granddaughter.

Joanne was an independent soul coupled with the tenacity to get things done. Possessing a good sense of humor, she could laugh at life’s absurdities. With a quiet spirit, she persevered through life’s trials.

Joanne was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was devoted to the roles of nurturer, manager, tutor, housekeeper, nurse, cook, and confidant. She loved much and was much loved.

Born on July 27, 1932, Joanne grew up in Elbert County, Georgia. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Atlanta to attend business school. She began visiting Inman Park Methodist Church where she met Jim Snell. They married on April 4, 1954. Shortly thereafter, Jim was ordained as a Methodist minister and Joanne began life as a preacher’s wife.

Together, they raised a family while moving from place to place, spanning approximately 38 years in the ministry, serving twelve church communities. They retired in June 1995.

They purchased a small motor home and travelled most of the “Lower 48”. Sometimes, however, their greatest adventure consisted of parking the RV in the backyard of a grandkid for a few weeks.

After 2 ½ years of life on the road, they settled in Loganville, Georgia and soon joined a Methodist church family in Snellville, Georgia. Before long, the Good News Sunday School Class adopted Jim and Joanne as teacher and friend. The friendships forged during the 22 years of fellowship with this class were treasured.

Joanne lost the love of her life on July 21, 2020 during the height of Covid. Her faith was a rock. Her strength was an inspiration. Her independent soul coupled with that tenacity carried her through to the end.

Praise God from whom all blessings flow. Joanne was a blessing. To God be the glory!

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

