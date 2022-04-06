Job Fair April 12 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College to feature many local employers

Free blazers, gas cards and job application and resume-writing assistance

Area residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend the upcoming 2022 Regional Job Fair at Georgia Piedmont Technical College next week.

The event is scheduled for April 12 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton D Conference Center in Covington, where more than 30 local and regional employers will be featured. Those registered include employers in the fields of manufacturing, logistics, construction and more

Free interview-ready blazers and gas cards will be offered for participants

The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 at the conference center which is located off City Pond Road at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway, Covington. For more information email gometrocorporatecollege@gptc.edu or visit https://bit.ly/3ioTscX.