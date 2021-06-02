Job Fair in Covington on June 8

06/02/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

There will be a job fair at the Covington/Newton Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Covington/Newton Chamber of Commerce is located at 2100 Washington Street SW in Covington, GA. There will be spot interviews.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply