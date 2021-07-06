Job Fair Thursday for manufacturing jobs at Takeda in Social Circle

Thursday, Jul 8, 2021 9AM – 6PM EDT Phone interview – Jobs available:
- Manufacturing Tech 1- Night Shift – Pay: Tech I : $17.50 – $19.60 per hour
- Manufacturing Tech II – Tech II: $21.30 – $23.80 per hour
- Senior Manufacturing Technician Weekends
“Takeda is an industry-leading, global pharmaceutical company with an unwavering dedication to putting patients at the center of everything we do. We live our values of Takeda-ism – Integrity, Fairness, Honesty, and Perseverance – and are united by our mission to strive towards Better Health and a Brighter Future for people worldwide through leading innovation in medicine,” per Jobcase.
