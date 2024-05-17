John Baggett, of Loganville, graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/15/2024)– John Baggett, a resident of Loganville, was among over 650 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 3.

Baggett graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Ministry and Leadership.

In addition to 523 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 97 students received master’s degrees and 58 received associate degrees. Five candidates received earned doctoral degrees.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

