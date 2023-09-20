John Baggett, of Loganville named to BJU Chorale

Contributed photo

GREENVILLE, SC (09/19/2023)– John Baggett, a resident of Loganville, was named to Chorale, a premier choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate Bob Jones University students from a variety of degree programs. Baggett is a Senior majoring in Ministry and Leadership. The University Chorale, known for tonal beauty and inspiring performance, is led by director Dr. Andrew Huish.

In 2017, the Chorale debuted noted composer Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” in Orchestra Hall in Chicago. In addition, the Chorale has served as the U.S. representative at the World Choral Festival in Seoul, Korea, and has been a featured performing choir at American Choral Directors Association and National Association for Music Education events.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

