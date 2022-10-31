Join in as Monroe Lights up the Night on Thursday, Nov. 3

On Thursday, Nov. 3, you’re invited to visit downtown Monroe for the annual Light up the Night. You can walk the tree-lit streets of Downtown Monroe and enjoy live music while you shop your favorite stores and dine in one of the city’s many restaurants.

“There is nothing more beautiful than Downtown during the Holidays so come out to soak up every minute and start checking off your Christmas shopping list,” Monroe Downtown wrote on its website.

Local shops will be open for the extended Christmas shopping hours from 5 – 8 p.m. giving the community an opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done.