Join Unicorn Day fun Friday at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts in downtown Monroe will be celebrating Unicorn Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and is inviting people in town to join in the activities that the art center is offering.
These include:
* PAINT A 3D UNICORN WITH JENNIFER
11am – 3pm – drop in
$12
Create your own enchanting 3D unicorn masterpiece on a wooden canvas! Suitable for ages 5 and up, with adult assistance for younger ones. Drop in anytime between 11am to 3pm, while supplies last. $12 * If time permits, Jennifer will add names or something like “Alaina’s Room” if desired
* PAINT A CERAMIC UNICORN with Rebecca
11am – 3pm – drop in
$10 and up
Several unicorn ceramics to choose from – banks and sculptures. They can be painted with acrylics and taken home on Friday or painted with glazes, left here to fire and picked up a few days later. Many colors to choose from. Fun for all ages – very small children may need help from their grown up.
* Scavenger hunt
Find a clear egg in downtown Monroe and bring it to us to trade in for a special UNICORN prize!! One per family – please!!
* Face painting
From 10 am – noon only — $3 – 12
* Make Unicorn Snot (slime)
10 am – 3 pm — drop in (while supplies last!)
$7
* Cotton candy and popcorn (fundraiser for our art classrooms)
* Unicorn gifts
handmade by our artists in the gift shop
Can you think of a better way for young students to celebrate the end of spring break!
