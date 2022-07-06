Jordan White, of Loganville, attends summer orientation at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (07/06/2022)– Jordan White, a resident of Loganville, joined members of the incoming class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation 2022 on June 17-18 or June 24-25.

Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.

White will be majoring in Nursing, BSN, when classes begin Wednesday, August 24.

“Summer orientation gives incoming students the ability to meet our knowledgeable and caring faculty and receive the information they need to be prepared for classes and life as a Bruin,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.

