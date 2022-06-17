Joshua Coursey, of Loganville, made the President’s List at Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/10/2022)– Joshua Coursey of Loganville, GA, made the President’s List at Georgia College.

Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.

