Journey tribute band Departure to perform at Groovin on the Green in Loganville Friday

You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome the band Departure to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to the City of Loganville event calendar, “In their, 14th year together, Departure is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. Departure replicates the look, sound, and feel of the original 80’s rock super group. Departure takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Beer and wine is permitted and is also sold at the event and food vendors will be on hand to take care of your culinary needs. The Town Green is located at 235 Main Street in Loganville.