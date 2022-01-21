JSU announces local students on Fall 2021 President’s List

JACKSONVILLE, AL (01/20/2022)– Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. The honorees include:

Ian Davis of Social Circle (30025)

Mackenzie Stevens of Social Circle (30025)

About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.