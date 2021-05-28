JSU announces local students who were named to the Spring 2021 Honor’s List

JACKSONVILLE, AL (05/27/2021)– More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at JSU by being named to the President’s or Dean’s List, including:

Roderick Thompkins of Loganville (30052); President’s List

Broadus Lindsey of Monroe (30655); Dean’s List

About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.