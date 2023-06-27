July Walnut Grove Park market in July will be a Bark in the Park

Organisers are looking for vendors for the market

Walnut Grove Park Market on Saturday, July 8, is a Bark in the Park. Is is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and organizers are looking for vendors and/or small businesses that make products for pets. It is also open to all kids of crafters too.

The cost is only $15 for a table. First come first served- you can be under the covered pavilion with picnic table already set up. If you are a non-profit we can arrange you a discounted rate.

LOCATION: of Highway 81 near (near Loganville) by Walnut Grove High School. Address: 1021 Park Street Walnut Grove.

Questions or to reserve a table call WG City Hall – 770-787-0046 or more info on our Facebook page- WALNUT GROVE PARK MARKET



There also will be markets in Walnut Grove park on Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 with different themes each month. This project supports small businesses and offers a fun and relaxing environment.

