June calendar, camp and community events for the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

“Turtle Egg” Hunt this week!
Are you ready for another scavenger hunt?!?
Like our gnome and unicorn egg hunts – we have a new one for you! Thanks to artist Sandy Blanchard (who created the lovely Monroe Blooms poster again this year!) and potter Rebecca Braswell … These magnets feature the popular Myrtle the Turtle Blooms mascot …
We’ll hide about 40 clear “turtle eggs” around town Thursday, Friday and Saturday for you to find! Each egg will have a ticket inside for a FREE pottery Monroe Blooms magnet! Bring the egg and ticket in to us to exchange for a magnet — Fun family activity!! One per family, please.
Monroe BLOOMS/Saturday Soiree
June 19 – fun events ALL OVER downtown!!
*F*O*U*R Fabulous Floral Workshops for you to choose from at MWCA!!
MONROE BLOOMS/Saturday Soiree on June 19 – family fun activities all over town and we’ll have several drop-in workshops … PLUS local artist pop-up shops here! Don’t miss!!!
Saturday Soirees are our monthly creative parties! Join us for family fun!
<NOTE – THESE ARE DROP IN EVENTS – no tickets are sold beforehand.>
Drop by for a fun day of making! Choose from these drop-in workshops:
POTTERY PROJECT: Sunflowers ~ OR ~ Poppies
Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1. 2 or 3 to make a Sunflower or Poppy Garden Stake with Rebecca, perfect for your garden or Fairy Garden.
Ages: Fun for all ages – littles will need a little help from a parent.
Fee: $20 per flower. Flowers will be ready in two weeks.
Bloomin’ Bouquet – Felt Flowers 101 with Donna Campo
Drop in at 10:30, 12 or 1:00
We will make at least a five-stem bouquet with 5 different flowers all with wool felt, a little wire, hot glue gun and scissors.
Ages: 13 to adult
Fee: $25
WATERCOLOR FLORALS WITH DONNA
Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1 or 2:00
Drop in to learn how to create loose. expressive florals with Donna Coffman. You’ll practice and make two to four 9″ x 12″ practice pages that you can cut apart to use as gift tags, cards or framed art! Fast and fun!
Ages: 14 to adult
Fee: $15
FLORAL BEADED BRACELETS WITH JULIE
Drop in at these times 10, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30 or 4:00
Come make some bracelets and/or anklets with Julie Bell. Drop-Ins are welcome if the class is not full. If you would like to register to guarantee your spot, please email Julie . She will send you an invoice for $10 and that will hold your spot and go towards what you make that day!
Ages: fun for all ages (littles will need help from a parent)
Fee: bracelets start at $8
Monroe Blooms: Flower Festival City Events
Join us for the second annual Monroe Blooms Flower Festival! Beautiful floral displays will be on display throughout downtown. Visit the Monroe Farmers Market for flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations and more. Try your hand at our floral design competition or enter our floral interpretive art design competition.
We will host special guest speaker, Dr. Allan Armitage at 9:00 am.
His presentation ‘From Chaos to Contentment” is the journey of his personal garden.
Don’t miss this special treat! (Wayfarer Music Hall- 123 A N Lumpkin Street) Dr. Allan Armitage is a well-known writer, speaker, and horticulturist.
Born and raised in Quebec and Ontario, he later lived in East Lansing, MI and now resides in Athens, GA. He has worked with gardeners, landscapers, growers and retailers in the North and South, and travels the world sharing his passion for plants. He has been presented with almost every prestigious award for his writing and work in the world of horticulture.
FLOWER FESTIVAL COMPETITIONS: Interpretive Floral Design CompetitionFloral Design Competition
FLOWER FESTIVAL WORKSHOPS: Floral Container Morning WorkshopFlower Crown WorkshopLavender Wand WorkshopFlower Jewelry WorkshopFloral Container Afternoon Workshop
New Writers Contest – some categories are filling up!
The New Writers Contest is busybusy busy … and some categories are filling up! You have until June 30 to enter the contest.
View all guidelines, entry form and fee link HERE.
$35 entry fee. Four genres of 25 spots each.
Our established author-judges will give you feedback on your work and pick first-round winners (three in each genre) for the final round of judging by Pamela Harty at The Knight Agency in Madison, Ga.
That’s 12 entries that will be reviewed by an agent!
Plus cash prizes and more! Regional Show – submissions now open
The REGIONAL JURIED SHOW guidelines are posted on our website. You can read the guidelines and find the link to pay your fee HEREOnline submission process: June 1 – July 17 Show runs August 4 – October 21 This show is open to all artists.
While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that because we use a Google Form to collect your submission entry/photos, having a “gmail” account will make this an easier and more streamlined process for you.
AWARDS: BEST IN SHOW: $300. Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories:2-D (“flat” work on canvas),3-D (works that can viewed from all sides),Photography, Functional pottery and Fiber
Summer ART Camp UPDATES taking registrations now!
June camps are over/registration is closed for next week’s so we have two weeks left in July of MIXED MEDIA art camps.
DAYS/TIMES
Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon
AGES
Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12
FEE
$175 for members (includes all supplies)
$185 for non-members
MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:
Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12
* July 12 – 16 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp
register by emailing Donna
* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell
register HERE
Registration due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, June 18 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: summer lilies (above)
Basic Digital Photography with Robert Richardson
Saturday, June 26 at 1 – 4 pm
REGISTER HERE — ages 13 to adult
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly – July 1 and 10 – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night
Saturday, July 3 from 7 – 9 pm.
Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amRegister by emailing Rebecca – please note that pottery takes a break for a couple of weeks in July!
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, July 3from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca – please note that pottery will take a break for a couple of weeks in July
ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
|Thank you to the visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021 In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations. Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here!
Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, July 3 at 1 pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is the Regional Show REGIONAL JURIED SHOW held August 4 – October 21
• Online submissions open June 1 – closes July 17 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
