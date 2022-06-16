June Morning Mingle on Friday is at the Health Department in Loganville

The June Morning Mingle for 2022 in Loganville is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, June 17, 2022, at Loganville Health Department at 4385 Pecan Street in Loganville. There is no charge to attend. Local businesses are invited to attend – and to bring a friend.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Kristy Daniel at 404-290-5884.