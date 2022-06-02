June TRIAD breakfast gathering in Loganville to feature talk on bank fraud

March 2022 TRIAD meeting at The Retreat at Loganville. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

TRIAD is back at the Retreat at Loganville for June 2022 at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Breakfast will be served and the guest speaker is the branch manager of Wells Fargo who is going to talk about bank fraud.

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County S.A.L.T. TRIAD meeting. S.A.L.T., which stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.