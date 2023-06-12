Juneteenth Celebrated in Gwinnett County on Saturday, June 17

Gwinnett Citizens are invited to join the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Government in celebrating Juneteenth, in a day of fun for the whole family! The event will take place on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 6:00 pm at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

Juneteenth holds significant historical importance as the oldest celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

This year’s Juneteenth festival will feature historical presentations, performances, music, games, and food trucks. Rhodes Jordan Park is located at 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.