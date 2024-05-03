Juneteenth celebration in Social Circle next month is seeking vendors and cars for the car show

After three successful Juneteenth celebrations in Social Circle, the tradition will again be returning to Social Circle on Saturday, June 15, 2024. It will take place between 2 – 6 p.m. at the Social Circle Elementary School located at 240 W Hightower Trail in Social Circle.

The event will include live music, a car show and a variety of vendors with fun for the the whole family.

Social Circle Councilman Tyson Jackson is looking for vendors as well as cars to participate in the 2024 Juneteenth Festival and Car Show. If you have a car you want to enter, contact April Williams at 678-561-1795 and if you are a vendor, you can contact Tameka Nash at 404-809-7700.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law recognizing June 19, 1865, as the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to let it be known that the Union had won the war and the ending of slavery would be enforced. The bill established Juneteenth National Independence Day as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and, Juneteenth is now celebrated every year in Social Circle.

