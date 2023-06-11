Juneteenth to be celebrated with a Festival and Car Show in Social Circle on Saturday

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (June 11, 2023) – After the last two year’s successful Juneteenth celebrations in Social Circle, a continuation of the tradition will again be experienced in Social Circle on Saturday, June 17, 2023. This year, however, it will take place at the Social Circle Elementary School located at 240 W Hightower Trail in Social Circle.

Social Circle Councilman Tyson Jackson is inviting the community to come out and join in the fun from 2 – 8 p.m. at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival and Car Show.

The event will include live music, a car show and a variety of vendors and fun for the the whole family.

When Jackson and a group of residents began planning the inaugural Juneteenth celebration, it was not an official holiday in Georgia, or any other state except for Texas. But in 2021 President Joe Biden signed a bill into law recognizing June 19, 1865, as the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to let it be known that the Union had won the war and the ending of slavery would be enforced. The bill established Juneteenth National Independence Day as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Monroe resident Elizabeth Jones, along with a group of volunteers, is working to revive Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, an African American Cemetery on Alcovy Street, that had been neglected for decades. Volunteers will again use Monday, June 19thm as one of the volunteer days. There are still many opportunities available to get involved. Click or tap on this link to read about the project and how you can get involved.