Jury selection set for Monday in Low murder trial

Father is on trial for the shooting death of his son following an argument

The murder trial of Jack Low Sr. is scheduled to begin Monday.

Low was arrested on April 26, 2019, for the shooting of his son, Jack Duval Low Jr., 37, at a home on Whitney Road.

The elder Low reportedly shot his son during an argument in which Low Jr. fired at his father with his own fire-arm but the gun failed to fire. Low Sr. then allegedly pulled a shotgun from his truck and fired at his son’s house and hit his son in the head.

Low Sr. reportedly said he didn’t intend to hit his son and expressed remorse for what he claimed was an accidental shooting. Low Sr. faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jury selection will begin Monday morning in the courtroom of Judge Kevin Morris. Opening arguments are expected to begin that afternoon.

Low is represented by attorney Brett Mizerak

