Just 2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed district-wide in Walton County School District this week

Social Circle City Schools also reported 2 cases

Walton County School District released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 with just two individuals testing positive. This is down from the 10 cases reported two weeks ago. The two positive positive cases represents .01 % of the total school district population of 16,212.

Social Circle City Schools also reported two cases for the week ending Nov. 5. This represents .09% of the SCCS population.

Below is the report for the week Oct. 29 – Nov. 4, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.

Below is the report from Social Circle City Schools. More information can be accessed at this link.