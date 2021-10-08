Juvenile arrested and others sought in vandalism and damage to Monroe city property

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that a juvenile had been arrested and others were being sought following a call to the public to assist in locating the perpetrators of damage to city property in early October. In a social media post, Monroe Police Department advised that acts of vandalism had occurred at the Hammock Park and Monroe Museum Building and Art Center. A $500 reward was offered for information that led to the arrest and prosecution of the guilty party.

At the Monroe City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Watts said that cameras had been set up and a juvenile had already been arrested in connection with the vandalism. He said they also had leads on others at that time.

Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes said that this type of property damage would not be tolerated.

“Security cameras have been placed in the areas and are being monitored. We have had a great deal of recent vandalism and theft in that vicinity to our public facilities and it will not be tolerated,” Propes said. “MPD will continue to monitor and protect the property of the citizens of Monroe.”