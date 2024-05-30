Kaleb’s Cause to host the 2nd Annual The Towers Benefit Car Show on Saturday

Car Show is to benefit 7-year-old battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

The 2nd Annual The Towers Benefit Car Show presented by Kaleb’s Cause will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 1. The show is free for spectators. There will be vendors, raffles, music and awards. All benefits go toward 7-year-old Aubrey Adams who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Aubrey is the daughter of Wes and Tiffany Adams. She has been diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Facing a 2-year battled, the family has a long road ahead of them.

The Towers is located at4795 Snows Mill Road, Monroe.

