Karla Bradford Receives Georgia State University’s Nicholas R. Castricone Memorial Scholarship

ATLANTA, GA (05/13/2021)– Karla Bradford of Loganville (30052) received the Nicholas R. Castricone Memorial Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration.

Nicholas Castricone was a professor of intellectual disabilities in the former Department of Educational Psychology, Special Education and Communication Disorders. This scholarship is given to an undergraduate or graduate student studying intellectual disabilities.

Every year, the College of Education & Human Development honors scholarship recipients for their outstanding achievements. The college recognized these exceptional individuals in a virtual ceremony on April 13, 2021.

