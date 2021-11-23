Keep pets warm and safe in upcoming cold weather

The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next 10 days in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to below freezing – 30 degrees on Nov. 22, 28 on Nov. 23 and 30 again on Nov. 24 – and this is likely just the start of the really cold weather from now until the Spring of 2022.

Photo by Janko Ferlic from Pexels

The American Humane Society suggests that people follow these tips to keep animals safe and comfortable in the cold. Click or tap on this link to get the full article on how to follow these tips from the Humane Society of the United States website.

1. Keep pets sheltered

“Keep your pets inside with you and your family. Under no circumstances should pet cats be left outdoors, even if they roam outside during other seasons.“

2. Bundle up, wipe down

“No matter what the temperature is, windchill can threaten a pet’s life.”

3. Remove common poisons

“Antifreeze is a deadly poison, but it has a sweet taste that may attract animals and children. Wipe up any antifreeze spills immediately and keep it, like all household chemicals, out of reach. Coolants and antifreeze made with propylene glycol are less toxic to pets, wildlife and family.”

4. Protect outdoor animals

“If there are outdoor cats, either owned pets or community cats in your area, remember that they need protection from the elements as well as food and water. It’s easy to give them a hand.“

5. Speak out

“If you encounter a pet left in the cold, politely let the owner know you’re concerned. Some people genuinely don’t know the risk that cold weather poses to their pets or livestock and will be quick to correct any problems you address. If someone you raise these concerns with responds poorly or continues to neglect their animals, follow our steps on reporting winter neglect.“