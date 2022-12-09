Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.

The executive orders signed today can be found here.

“With another holiday season of travel and shopping upon us, 40-year high inflation and economic hardships due to bad policies from Washington, D.C. are still impacting hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said in a press release.

“Today, I am proud to stand with Governor Kemp to double down on the Georgia success story and put another two billion dollars back into the pockets of Georgia families next year,” Lt. Gov. Elect Burt Jones said in the release.

In the release officials noted that in the last General Assembly the governor and legislatures had worked together to enact the largest state income tax cut in the state’s history, returning more than $1 billion back to the taxpayers through a tax refund. The legislature also passed the state’s first military retirement income tax exemption, and first suspended the state gas tax via legislation. This has been renewed several times. The first tax refund, issued in 2022, returned over $1.1 billion to Georgia taxpayers and Kemp has called for a second tax refund to be issued in 2023 of equal size.

Since the temporary suspension of the state fuel tax was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $2.92 per gallon of regular gas, 40 cents below the national average, according to AAA.