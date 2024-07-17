Kemp appoints Social Circle mayor to Upper Oconee Regional Water Planning Council 

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed Social Circle Mayor David Keener to the Upper Oconee Regional Water Planning Council. Georgia Water Planning “manages water resources in a sustainable manner to support the state’s economy, to protect public health and natural systems, and to enhance the quality of life for all citizens. The State Water Plan ensures Georgia’s water resources are sustainably managed through at least 2050.”

The following counties are considered part of the Upper Oconee Region: Baldwin, Barrow, Clarke, Greene, Hancock, Jackson, Laurens, Morgan, Oconee, Putnam, Walton, Washington, Wilkinson

In his announcement, Kemp gave the following bio for Keener.

David L. Keener is the Mayor of Social Circle, Georgia. Prior to being elected Mayor in 2019, Keener served more than 10 years as Councilman for District 3. He retired as director from AT&T after 35 years of dedicated service in a leadership role managing more than 300 employees in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina, and now owns a successful computer/networking business, Keener Computer Services. Keener currently serves as President of District 5 for the Board of Directors of the Georgia Municipal Association, member of the Walton County Municipal Association, board member of the Walton County Development Authority, board member of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, and ex-officio of Social Circle Main Street. He is involved in the Downtown Development Authority, the Social Circle Development Authority, the Planning & Corridor Commission, the Social Circle Housing Authority, the Tree Board, the Cemetery Committee, the Library Board, Main Street, the Historic Preservation Commission, and the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. Keener and his wife, Penny, have lived in Social Circle since 1994.

