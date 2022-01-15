Kemp declares State of Emergency in Advance of approaching winter storm

Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties are included in emergency area

Atlanta, GA (Jan. 14, 2022)– Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a state of emergency in preparation for the impacts of a winter storm system that could affect areas of Georgia north of Interstate 20. The State of Emergency, beginning tomorrow, Jan. 15, was issued due to the potential for snowfalls of 2 – 5 inches and some much larger snowfalls in higher elevations as well as the potential for 1/4 to an inch of ice in some locations and winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Assistance from state agencies is therefore necessary.

For more detail, find a copy of executive order 01.14.22.01, here.

Also see the Governor’s address to Georgians earlier today, here.