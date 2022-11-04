Kemp extends gas tax suspension and supply chain State of Emergency ahead of looming diesel shortage

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax as well as the supply chain state of emergency. Colder months and the holiday season is approaching under a 40-year high inflation. In addition, the recent decision by OPEC to decrease oil production is expected to further exacerbate high gas prices.

Kemp advised that both orders signed today will be effective through Dec. 11, 2022, and can be found here.

“As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington,” Kemp said in making the announcement, adding the Georgia officials will continue to work to ease the burden on Georgians.

According to the press release, since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently the lowest at $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA. Since the state tax on motor fuel was first suspended in March of this year, Georgians have saved approximately $950 million at the pump.