Kemp extends suspension of gas tax and supply chain States of Emergency in wake of hurricane

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp has signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, 2022, and can be found here.

As Georgia’s neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina continue recovery efforts following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Southeast region could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand on fuel supplies, especially in the light of 40-year-high inflation.

As South Carolina and Florida deal with storm damage and linesmen, emergency response crews and volunteers head to the area it is likely to put a greater demand on fuel and the supply chain int he coming days and weeks.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” Kemp said in a press release. “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high. While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm.”

“The coupling of high inflation with natural disasters occurring in our neighboring states is putting more pressure on Georgians at the pump,” Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan added in the release. “I commend Governor Kemp for his leadership in extending the suspension of the gas tax and doing what is necessary to provide relief for all Georgians.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 62 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. Since the state tax on motor fuel was first suspended in March of this year, Georgians have saved approximately $800 million at the pump