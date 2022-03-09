Breaking: Kemp says Georgia will work to temporarily suspend the gas tax

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted out at 2:50 p.m. today that he is working with the Georgia legislature to temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax to help lessen the gas price with averages now higher than $4 a gallon. And with the latest news from President Joe Biden that fuel imports from Russia will be banned in light of the invasion and war on Ukraine, those prices are likely to go higher.

According to Gas Buddy, fuel prices in Walton County range from $3.79 to $3.99 at the moment.

Georgia currently pays about 27.8 cents a gallon in tax and 31.3 cents a gallon for diesel.

This is not the first time Kemp has removed the tax on fuel temporarily. He suspended it from May 10 to June 1, 2021 following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline on May 7, 2021.

Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax & lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families. (1/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2022