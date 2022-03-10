Kemp to sign bill to temporarily halt state gas tax until May 31

Georgians will also get a tax refund and income tax cut

Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp says that as soon as he signs HB 304, the Georgia gas tax will be suspended until May 31, 2022. He is working with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston to help alleviate some of the burden placed on Georgians with the high gas prices. In Georgia, the average price of gas has increased by 56 % since March 21, 2021 from $2.59 to $4.06 Researchers estimate that could cost an additional $2,000 to the average American household – and that is on top of record high inflation levels.

“President Biden took office in January of 2021, and to understand why we are in this current state of record-high inflation and costs to the average American family, people can simply track his first year of misguided policy decisions,” Kemp said in a press release. “Because of our strong, fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and I can confidently propose a state motor fuel tax suspension to curb sky-high gas prices while also returning money back to hardworking Georgians through a tax refund and an income tax cut. With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets.”

In the local area, the price of gas ranged from $4.09 to $4.29 per gallon.