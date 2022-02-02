Kenco in Social Circle is hiring

Kenco in Social Circle has several current open positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kenco career website on Jan. 31, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job Category: People Leader

Requisition Number: BUSIN005709

Schedule: Full Time

About the Position The Business Systems Analyst I will be responsible for but not limited to supporting all hardware and software issues. Provide escalated technical software and hardware problem resolution to all computer users by performing question/problem diagnosis and guiding users through step-by-step solutions. Assist with various types of computer issues, from minor glitches in a new program to major problems with computer viruses and system crashes, provide one-on-one end-user training as needed. Provide resolutions for issues relatively complex in nature, including thorough follow-up support and closure, as well as educating the customer/user on system capabilities, and perform other related work as assigned.

Job Category: People Leader

Requisition Number: 2NDSH005549

Schedule: Full Time

About the Position The Operations Supervisor is responsible for directing the work of associates in the warehouse/distribution environment. This position is responsible for the safety and quality of work for departments and areas of responsibility. Functions• Determine work volume, prepare work schedules, and expedite workflow to ensure maximum cost effectiveness within the department.• Assign duties and examine work for quality, neatness, and conformity to policies and procedures.• Schedule job assignments for periodic and/or special inventories.• Monitor, direct, and (when necessary), perform, the accurate shipping of outbound orders.• Issue written and oral instructions to associates as needed or required.• Ensure associate accountability

Job Category: Engineering

Requisition Number: INDUS005014

Schedule: Full Time

About the Position Site dedicated Industrial Engineers are in a co-managed environment with Operational leaders, setting the overall project priorities to deliver value to customer networks. This position supports the Kenco Operating System (KOS) model of cultural transformation through the integration operational excellence principles across the enterprise and its value streams to create a complete systemic view, leading to consistent achievement of results.

Jun 24, 2020

Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)

Requisition Number: FORKL03373

Schedule: Full Tim

About the Position The Forklift Operator is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of Powered Industrial Equipment. The Forklift Operator is responsible for utilizing the lift equipment to move, load, unload, and stack products in preparation for shipping and receiving demands to meet customer needs. Functions• Safely operate Powered Industrial equipment to move products or materials for distribution such as standard sit-down or stand-up forklifts, clamp, and picker equipment.• Load, unload, and store products and/or materials• Stack and/or transport materials and products to designated areas.• Use equipment to scan product and print labels• Complete paperwork and operate inventory management systems as needed. •

Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)

Requisition Number: FORKL03372

Schedule: Full Time

About the Position The Forklift Operator is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of Powered Industrial Equipment. The Forklift Operator is responsible for utilizing the lift equipment to move, load, unload, and stack products in preparation for shipping and receiving demands to meet customer needs. Functions• Safely operate Powered Industrial equipment to move products or materials for distribution such as reach, slip sheet and push/pull equipment. • Load, unload, and store products and/or materials• Stack and/or transport materials and products to designated areas.• Use equipment to scan product and print labels.• Complete paperwork and operate inventory management systems as needed. • Ensure product rotation procedures are followed.•

Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)

Requisition Number: WAREH005669

Schedule: Full Time

About the Position The Warehouse Scheduler/Tasker is responsible for reporting, physical inventory, and system audits and for utilizing the inventory and warehouse management systems to prepare and track materials and products in preparation for shipping and receiving demands to meet customer needs. May function as both inventory control and shipping/receiving roles in some facilities. Functions• Read customer orders, work orders, shipping orders, or requisitions to determine items to be moved, gathered, distributed, and/or shipped. • Checks and prepares order materials for shipping.• May assist in loading shipments. • Maintain shipping and receiving records and order forms.• Create shipping labels and documentation for outbound products.