Kevin Barrelle will be guest speaker at the October Triad meeting on Friday, Oct. 7

TRIAD is back at the Retreat at Loganville at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Breakfast will be served and the guest speaker is Kevin Barrelle of Barrelle Roofing.

“He has an interesting story to tell about his life before roofing! He has written a book about it which he will have on hand if anyone is interested in purchasing one the price is $15.00. We really think you will enjoy this speaker,” Janice Tribble said. “Come out and join us and enjoy the speaker, the great breakfast and the wonderful fellowship! Looking forward to seeing each of you! Thank you to The Retreat for having us.”

The Retreat at Loganville is located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, Loganville, GA 30052.

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County TRIAD meeting. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.