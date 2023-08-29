Kevin White, of Social Circle, graduates from BSC in Summer of 2023

One hundred forty students completed the coursework to graduate from Bismarck State College during the Summer 2023 semester. Contributed photo

BISMARCK, ND (08/28/2023)– Kevin White, Social Circle, Ga., graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electric Power Technology in Summer 2023.

Summer 2023 graduates were eligible to walk in BSC’s 83rd commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Bismarck Event Center. The BSC 2023 Commencement speaker was Brent Sanford, who served as the 38th lieutenant governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2023. The student speaker was Jenna Rust from Alkabo, N.D., graduating with an Associate in Arts degree, an Associate in Science degree and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Agriculture Industry and Technology. The 2023 BSC Commencement ceremony was recorded and is available on the BSC website.

