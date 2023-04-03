Kimbro interviews for BOE vacancy

Chris Kimbro

Seat open after recent resignation of Diane Turner



The Walton County Board of Education interviewed a candidate for the open District 3 seat on the board at its Tuesday work session and looks ready to approve her in two weeks.

Chris Kimbro, a retired school counselor from the Gwinnett County School System, now lives in Loganville and applied to fill the empty District 3 seat recently vacated by Diane Turner, who resigned early this year for health concerns.

Kimbro was questioned by the other board members on her qualifications and reasons she applied and said she wanted to continue to do her part in shaping the lives of local children.

“I’ve been a part of the framework for students and families as go through school and this seems a continuation of that,” Kimbro said. “After retirement, I didn’t know what’s next. I believe I’ve been equipped through my experiences for this.”

Kimbro grew up in Soperton and ultimately went into education, spending 24 years in schools as a school counselor, including the last 14 at Central Gwinnett High School. She’s now retired in Loganville and has been looking for ways to give back now that’s she’s retired, whether through her church or now by applying for the school board.

“There are things I think I could bring to the board,” Kimbro said. “I’m a good team member and I work better that way.”

Kimbro is the only applicant for the empty board seat, making it almost inevitable she’ll be approved as the new board member in two weeks when the board has its regular monthly meeting on April 11.

Kimbro said she’s ready to learn what her new role would entail if she is selected and said she’s ready to do her part for the children of Walton County.

“It’s about what’s best for students,” Kimbro said. “It’s about integrity and fairness.”