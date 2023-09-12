Kitty-Cat Bingo fundraiser in Walnut Grove Sept. 22

There is a TNR fundraiser to help control the feral cat population on Sept. 22, 2023. It will take place at 6 p.m. at Paradox Spay/Neuter Clinic, beginning at 6 p.m. The clinic is located at 1200 Industrial Park Way, Loganville, GA 30052.

According to the organizers, $20 gets you 2 bingo cards. Proceeds will go towards TNR and you can win cool prizes for your dog or cat!

Refreshments will be available for a donation.

Great way to have a fun evening for a great cause.