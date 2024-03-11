Knights of Columbus to host 5k and Fun Run on March 16

The Knights of Columbus #14425 will host a St. Patrick’s 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, March 16.

The race will begin at the McDaniel-Tichenor House at 319 McDaniel Street in Monroe. The fun runs will begin at 7:45 a.m. and costs $20 per person. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. Early registration (paid by Saturday, March 10) for the 5K is $25 with race registration cost of $30.

Race day registration and packet pick-up begins at 6:45 p.m. Entry fees can be mailed to Knights of Columbus #14425, 1401 Alcovy Street, Monroe, Ga. 30655. Include name, address, phone number, email address, birthdate, which event you are entering, T-shirt size (adult or youth) and signature of parent or guardian for those under age 18.

Please send one entry form per person who will taking part in the fun run or 5K.

Timing for this year’s event will be provided by AAA Race Services, assisted by Black Bag Race Series and Clover Glove Races Series

