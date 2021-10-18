Komorebi Wellness & Spa Joins U-Haul Dealer Network

Contributed photo

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — U-Haul Company of Georgia is pleased to announce that Komorebi Wellness & Spa signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Loganville community.



Komorebi Wellness & Spa at 4588 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 300 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.



Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (678) 367-0009 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Loganville-GA-30052/026541/ today.



Komorebi Wellness & Spa owner Monique Foushee is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Walton County.



U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.



As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Our products are utilized by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.



U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading “Best for Vets” employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.