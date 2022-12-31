Kroger in Loganville is hiring

The Kroger Grocery Store at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of them and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kroger career website on Dec. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Online Grocery Pick-Up Clerk
- Meat & Seafood Clerk
- Overnight Grocery Clerk
- Courtesy Clerk/Grocery Bagger
- Non-Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Pharmacy/Certified Technician
- Fuel Center Clerk
- Cashier
- Pharmacy Intern
- Bakery/Deli Clerk
- Grocery Clerk (Frozen Food & Dairy)
- General Merchandise Clerk
- Produce (Grocery Clerk)
