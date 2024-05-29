La Gabrielle Crepes and Waffles begins dinner Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week

La Gabrielle, Crepes & Waffles has earned a great reputation in Monroe since opening for breakfast and lunch since opening earlier this year with many waiting for the much anticipated dinner service to follow.

That dinner service is finally here.

Beginning Thursday, May 30, the restaurant will be open from 5 – 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will still offer its Monday to Sunday breakfast and lunch menu from 8 a.m. to 2:30 from Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The dinner menu will be a much broader menu. It will offer the savory crepes, pastas and some chef features. These include Filet Mignon or Rib Eye Steak and Grilled Salmon, served with red skin mashed potatoes and asparagus, New Zealand Lamb with red skin mashed potatoes, and Pesto Chicken Linguine with toasted almonds and roasted tomatoes.

“We will have Live music some dinners as well,” said owner and chef extraordinaire Carlos Jimenez. “This weekend we have a Jazz band playing on Friday from 5.30-9.30.”

The Jazz band Friday night will be Dover Drive Jazz band.

Jimenez said unlike the brunch menu where there is a wait list or call ahead, dinner reservations can be made on the website or by calling 706-395-8996.

