Lady Redskins fall just short of state softball title

LK Tully connects on a ball against Heard County on Saturday. Phillip B. Hubbard photo | The Covington News

With the A-Division I state championship on the line, neither Social Circle nor Heard County wanted to walk away as state runners up. Both teams were on the edge of their seats in a back-and-forth battle.

When the dust settled, it was Heard County who prevailed over Social Circle in a 3-2 win.

Each team’s defense stepped up as well as the pitchers to hold one another scoreless through the first three innings. Heard County struck first with a run in the fourth inning.

But the Lady Redskins tied things up in the top of the sixth.

Addie Stracner advanced to second base when she singled and Savannah Frachiseur moved her over. Then, Madalyn Spinks singled on a hit to shallow left field to score Stracner for Social Circle’s inaugural run.

Heard County responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run burst.

The Lady Redskins wouldn’t go away without a fight.

Macy Langley got on base with a double. Two at-bats later, and with two outs, Kyla Head drilled an RBI single to center field to bring Social Circle to within one.

Halie Richardson kept the inning alive with a single that placed her and Head at first and third, respectively. However, Stracner popped out to third base on one pitch to end the matchup and, ultimately, Social Circle’s 2022 season.

Social Circle’s season finishes at 26-8 overall as state runners up and it also was the Region 5A-Division I runners up, too.