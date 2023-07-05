Landers to serve as president of the Georgia School Boards Association

Walton County Board of Education Chair and District Four Representative Coleman Landers has been elected to serve as president of the

Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA), effective July 1, 2023.

“Selection as GSBA President is an honor for me. However, it means much more that I have the support of our local governance team which includes the Board and Superintendent, and the fact that our school board is doing something right,” said Landers. “Walton County is especially blessed to have a Board which is driven by excellence for students, community and citizenship without the politics which detract from developing our future generations. Finally, I belong to a fraternity whose motto is ‘First of all, Servants of all…’ I will try to live up to that while serving GSBA as I have for over 18 years serving Walton County.”

As the longest serving board member, Landers has served on the Walton County Board of Education since 2005, holding roles as both vice-chair and chair. In addition to his local-level leadership, he has served at the state level as GSBA vice president and as a member of GSBA’s Awards Committee and

Governmental Operations Committee. He has also served as a panelist at the GSBA Legislative Workshop.

As a testament to his personal commitment to education, Landers is a product of the Walton County School District, a graduate of Fort Valley State University and holds master’s degrees from other prestigious universities.

After retiring in 2000 from an honorable career in the Navy, Captain Landers moved back to his hometown of Monroe and became very active in the community. He is the founding director of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, a former director and officer of a regional Synovus bank and a member of the Walton County Economic Development Authority. His passion for leadership and service has led him to become a member of the Rotary Club of Monroe and the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to serving as chair of the Walton County Board of Education, he is the current board chair of Piedmont Walton Hospital.

“I congratulate Mr. Landers on this well-deserved honor, said Superintendent Nathan Franklin.