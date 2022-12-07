Landon Owens, of Monroe, named to the Citadel’s spring 2022 dean’s list

Contributed Photo

CHARLESTON, SC (12/06/2022)– Landon Owens, of Monroe, Ga. is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.

About The Citadel

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842. The Citadel Graduate College, founded more than 50 years ago, offers dozens of graduate degree, graduate certificate and evening undergraduate programs in the evening or online. Consecutively named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for 12 years and No. 1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South for five years. Learn more about The Citadel here.