Lane closures for tree trimming on SR 316/University Pkwy in Winder begin Tuesday

GDOT

BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is advising that there will be lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on State Route 316/University Parkway through Barrow County from Tuesday through Friday for tree trimming near overhead signs.

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing daytime lane closures westbound and eastbound on SR 316/University Pkwy to trim trees near overhead signs. This is a part of the continued work by E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. on the future compressed diamond interchange project. The overall project is expected to be complete June 2022.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 25, through Friday, January 28 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M

WHERE: Barrow County… State Route 316/University Pkwy between Wall Rd. and Smith Cemetery Rd approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)