Lane closures on SR 316 will continue through late summer 2021

Oconee County…

Lane Closures on State Route 316



WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners installed single lane closures on State Route 316 for striping placement to improve the roadway’s current striping reflectivity. This project is expected to be complete by fall 2021.



WHEN: Lane closures on State Route 316 will be in place daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lane closures began earlier this week and will continue through late summer 2021.



WHERE: Various locations along State Route 316, eastbound and westbound, from the Barrow/Oconee County line to CR 929/Oconee Connector, State Route 10 Loop. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.



Advisory: Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.