Lane Shift on I-85 at SR 53 begin tonight in Braselton

Contributed photo

Jackson County., GA – Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing a temporary lane shift in order to move forward with Phase 2 construction work on the I-85 widening. This is a part of the continued work Comanche Construction will be doing within C.W. Matthews Contracting Company’s $94 million project on the future road widening and expansion project. The overall project is expected to be complete December 2023.



Weather permitting, the Southbound shift will occur the night of Monday, December 13, 2021 beginning in the area of I-85 and SR 53, at the very southern end of the project area for approximately 1.5 miles. The Northbound shift will be the night of Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the same area. Traffic will shift 12 feet left in the new Lane One (inside lane) and then shift back. Motorists will experience minimal delays traveling through the project.

ADVISORY: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)